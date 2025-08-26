Emley hold onto unbeaten league record in holiday double header with Redcar and Garforth

Connor O'Grady scored on his debut for Emley against Garforth Town after joining on loan from Cleethorpes Town.

Four points from their two Bank Holiday matches have left Emley sitting nicely in sixth place in the NPL East table.

With two wins and two draws from their first four league matches the Pewits are already battling at the top end of the division and showed their strength with a 2-0 success at Redcar Athletic.

This was followed up by a more disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Garforth Town on Monday, but Richard Tracey’s men will still take an unbeaten league record to North Ferriby this Saturday.

Redcar came into last weekend’s game with a 100 per cent league record, but it was their visitors who opened the scoring when Chris Dawson’s corner was met superbly by Jack Cowgill who flashed a header into the net.

It was the first goal Redcar had conceded at home this season and the first goal let in at home in all competitions since March.

They were to pick the ball out of their net again after Emley doubled their advantage before half-time, Manasse Mampala smashing a beauty of a shot into the top corner of the net.

There would not be any more goals, but what there would be was resilience, toughness, some proper Yorkshire grit and a willingness to work hard that saw Emley through, although they still had chances to clinch a third goal.

Onto Monday’s game it was Garforth who had the first chance with a one-one-one which Luke Aldrich missed.

Emley took the lead, however, when centre-back Connor O’Grady marked his debut with a goal, slamming home after a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

More chances, particularly from set pieces, were not taken and Town hit back after the break with skipper Dan Coupland side-footing home from the centre of the box.

Emley tried to react as Joe Stacey constantly zipped down the left wing in the late stages, showing no sign of fatigue. His efforts pushed the side forward, but the finishing touches eluded the Pewits.

Garforth still posed a threat and only a last ditch tackle from O’Grady, who has joined the Pewits on a month’s loan from Cleethorpes Town, kept the game level as the visitors almost stole the points.

Despite the players’ best efforts, the points were eventually shared between the two sides after they cancelled each other out in the closing stages.