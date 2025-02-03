Emley keep it clean again as they add to remarkable away record in NPL East

​Emley secured a comprehensive 2-0 win at Sherwood Colliery to maintain their incredible away record in the NPL East.

This was the Pewits' 13th away league match and they kept their 11th clean sheet, with only Newton Aycliffe and Cleethorpes managing to hit the net so far this season when Emley are the visitors, writes Martin Eastwood.

Emley dominated from start to finish and Sherwood never really looked like adding themselves to that list of two.

In their dazzling orange and backed by over half the crowd in the caged surroundings of Debdale Park, the Pewits were on the front foot straight away, Laurence Sorhaindo stinging the hands of the goalkeeper with a fierce shot which was parried away and Luke Parkin lashing a shot over following a scintillating run from Amir Berchil.

It took just 13 minutes to break the deadlock, following some more good attacking work by Berchil and then by Parkin who was then set free down the right in acres of space. His ball in was played right onto the penalty spot where Chris Dawson met it to slide home past the keeper.

The rest of the half saw Emley stroll around the plastic pitch with confidence, although it remained 1-0 to the break.

A bright start to the second half saw Sorhaindo unlucky to hit the crossbar with a thumping header from Ross Hardaker’s ball in.

Charlie Barks who also saw a header kept out by the crossbar and Berchil had a shot cleared off the line, but Emley wrapped up the points with a second goal as a corner was not cleared and Donae Lawrence was on hand to swivel and smash high into the net.

A chance for a third goal followed when another corner was not properly dealt with and Jack Cowgill's stabbed effort was caught by the keeper.

At the other end, and following a bit of pressure from the hosts, Dec Lambton was finally forced into a save, getting down low to save a flashing shot.

Emley comfortably saw out the closing stages with the final act of the game seeing skipper Alex Metcalfe having a low shot saved by the keeper.

And so another win, another clean sheet, another celebration with the fans saw Emley maintain third place. They would have been second had it not been for Belper's late win at Liversedge.

Emley are back at home for the next two games, starting with the visit of Stocksbridge tomorrow night (Tuesday).