Emley left frustrated with a point after letting three-goal half-time lead slip

Charlie Barks scored the opening goal in Emley's 3-3 draw with Consett. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley let a three-goal half-time lead slip as they played out an eventful NPL East draw with Consett at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

The sides shared six goals and the draw was enough to lift Richard Tracey’s men up to second place in the table, but it was another bitter disappointment for the Emley faithful who had seen Grimsby Borough also do a smash and grab as they had won 1-0 at the same ground in midweek, writes Martin Eastwood.

It all looked so rosy at half-time, Emley were totally dominant, smothered Consett and found two early goals to be right on top.

Following some good, early pressure, a corner was whipped in perfectly onto the head of Charlie Barks who thumped an effort past the keeper.

Joe Stacey fired home only for a late flag to deny him, but there was no stopping Laurence Sorhaindo in the 15th minute as he raced through, rounded the keeper and slotted home.

It all looked so easy for Emley who were playing with a swagger and looking comfortable, restricting Consett to the one attack which came to nothing, Stacey was causing the visitors problems down the left and his run and shot was wide while Hayden Lindley saw a shot fizz wide via a deflection from a corner.

Christie-Crainey was looking lively on the right and he had Emley's next chance, but he could not get enough power to trouble the keeper.

After a quiet spell the hosts finished the half strongly with Isaac Baldwin’s rasping long range drive having to be tipped over and Stacey trung his luck following a half cleared corner.

With less than a minute to half-time, Emley appeared to have gained an unassailable lead as Christie-Crainey outfoxed the defence and put a nice ball into the danger zone. Sorhaindo was quick to pounce, bundling home from close range for his fifth goal of the season.

Consett did not give up, however, although they only managed their first attempt on goal in the 54th minute.

They were fortunate not to let a fourth in after a lovely move involving Mampala and Christie-Crainey led to Sorhaindo’s curling shot going agonisingly wide.

But things started to unravel for Emley on the hour, a rare Consett attack ended with a clumsy foul inside the area and a penalty, almost like a rehash of events last Tuesday. Walker stepped up and put the penalty straight down the middle, a hush descended on the Welfare Ground, apart from the 20 or so Consett fans down at the Warburton end.

Emley still looked fairly comfortable as Sorhaindo fired over from another good bit of play by Christie-Crainey. Barks then tried to repeat his effort from early on but his header went wide.

However, from being dominant the home team seemed to sit back and Consett sniffed blood with two goals in three minutes.

Following more strong possession, a cross was delivered deep into the box and Holdsworth rose above everyone to nod it back past keeper Dec Lambton.

A superb save from Lambton seemed to have denied the visitors, but the ball was recycled and a back post header was put in for the equaliser by Exley. The three-goal lead had been wiped out in the space of 14 second half minutes.

There was still time for a winner and the impressive Christie-Crainey thought he had created it but he could not quite stretch enough and the chance was gone. Stacey then dinked a ball towards the back post but Belchior Rodrigues could only head wide.

With the match now heading into time added on, Stacey beat the defender but was pulled back as he headed towards goal, a red card was shown, the Consett captain definitely taking one for the team as he prevented a goal scoring opportunity.

Sadly, for Emley, the resulting free-kick sailed harmlessly wide and Emley's frustrating afternoon was complete.

They now head to Harworth Colliery for a Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup tie on Tuesday evening.