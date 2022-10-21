Andy, whose company Fantastic Media have sponsored the Welfare ground for the last six years, will join the club to help activate and drive the vision of the current board.

He is also an advisor and director at the John Smith's Stadium and Pitchero.com and began his career in sport at Wasserman sports agents.

Working directly within the football division, Andy worked with such brands as David Platt, Michael Owen and David Beckham and played a key role moving Alan Shearer from Blackburn to Newcastle in 1996 for a then world record fee.

Emley AFC chairman Andrew Painten (left) and vice-chairman Marcus Pound (right) welcome Andy Hobson to the club board.

His commercial experience led him to Sampdoria Football Club, in Genoa, to begin working on increasing revenue streams within the stadium, while later joining Bolton Wanderers, helping manage the construction of the Reebok Stadium.

More recently engaged by Sheffield United, Blackpool, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town, he continues to be seen as a valued contributor in the football sector.

Emley AFC chairman Andrew Painten commented: “Bringing Andy in as our president is a real statement of intent.

"To push this club on, we need high calibre people like Andy to help take us to the next level.”

Andy Hobson said: “The very reason that I/Fantastic Media continues to support the club is because I am energised by their ethics around financial sustainability, youth development, community, and business engagement.

"Their integrity is why leading businesses such as Hortor, Wm Sykes, Prestons Kitchens and Gallaghers choose to support them.

"Emley AFC has a vision to grow but grow in the right way. It's important to deliver continuous improvement and if I can help the team deliver that vision it improves the club, the people, and the area in so many ways.

"Unlike many grassroots clubs Emley has the benefit of being a 'brand' as a result of previous high-profile achievements and for that reason it must stay in Emley and always be called Emley.”

Marcus Pound, Emley AFC vice-chairman said: “Andy joining us is a huge boost and it puts pressure on us all - in a good way - to raise our game and achieve our ambitions. I’ve no doubt with his involvement, contacts and experience we’ll be successful.”

Andy Hobson added: “From early discussions with the team I can see a very exciting vison.