Emley set to play Football League opponents Huddersfield Town and Barnsley

Iyrwah Gooden has returned to Emley for the 2025-26 season. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley AFC are set to face two Football League opponents in friendlies as they look to build towards their second season in the Northern Premier League East.

The Pewits will host Barnsley FC on Tuesday, July 1, (kick-off 7pm) in a second eye-catching pre-season fixture at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground after they face another League One side against Huddersfield Town’s first team on Saturday, June 28 (3pm).

Barnsley manager Conor Hourihane is also bringing his first team squad to Emley for what promises to be a fantastic evening of football.

With preparations for the new season building momentum, the games offer a rare chance to see back-to-back fixtures featuring professional clubs at the historic Emley ground right in the heart of the village.

Ticket Prices for the Barnsley match are adults £10; concessions £8 and U11s £5.

For the Huddersfield game it is adults £15; concessions £10 and U11s £5.

Tickets are available online only via Fanbase and with two big name visitors in quick succession demand is expected to be high so fans are encouraged to book early.

A special edition souvenir matchday programme will also be available for £4. Fans can pre-order their copy when buying tickets online, with a limited number available on the day. Programmes can also be ordered via the online club shop for those unable to attend.

Emley chairman Andrew Painten said: “To welcome not just one, but two League One clubs to Emley this summer is something we’re incredibly proud of.

"Following Huddersfield Town’s visit, this game against Barnsley will give fans another chance to see top level talent up close and enjoy a brilliant evening of football in our unique village setting.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming Conor Hourihane and his first team squad to Emley, and we know our supporters will create an unforgettable atmosphere.”

The Town friendly is the perfect start to preparations for both teams with Huddersfield coming to the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground under the guidance of newly appointed manager Lee Grant.

This fixture will be his first game in charge, and he’ll be eager to get an early look at his squad and begin shaping his plans for the upcoming season. It’s also expected that fans will get a first look at any new Town signings as their pre-season campaign gets under way.

All of Emley’s other pre-season matches will be away from home as they face Golcar United on Friday, July 4; Liversedge on Saturday, July 12; Frickley Athletic on Tuesday, July 15; Horbury Town on Thursday, July 17; Penistone Church on Saturday, July 19; Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday, July 26; and Stockbridge Park Steels on Friday, August 1.

Emley, meanwhile, are excited to have talented forward Iyrwah Gooden back at the club.

A key player in the club’s NCE League promotion season and back-to-back Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup victories, Gooden has rejoined the Pewits after spells at Bury FC and Bradford Park Avenue, bringing with him pace, power, and a goal-scoring pedigree.

In his previous two-season stint with Emley, Gooden scored 46 goals.

He said: “Coming back to Emley just felt right. I really enjoyed my time here before, the two seasons I spent at the club were some of the best of my career so far. It honestly felt like home when I was playing here.

“I was playing with freedom, confidence, and alongside lads I had a real connection with. That made all the difference. The club gave me the platform to express myself. The atmosphere, the fans, the set-up everything came together at the right time.”

Gooden added: “A lot of the lads are still here. Some of them have been at Emley even longer than I have. That makes it easier to settle back in, it’s already feeling like I never left.

“I don’t see why we shouldn’t be aiming to go one better than last season. Promotion is the goal whether that’s by winning the league or through the play-offs. I’ve come back to win trophies.”