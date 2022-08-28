Emley win dramatic shoot-out to make FA Vase progress against higher league Avro

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As is often the case, Emley made sure their supporters went through the emotional wringer, first the highs of going 2-0 up midway through the first half, then, the lows of seeing Avro claim a late equaliser, then the euphoria of winning the shoot-out, writes Martin Eastwood.

Both sides started well, testing one another’s defence. Joe Jagger had a shot wide for Emley before a couple of wayward shots for the visitors then Donae Lawrence saw a short fly over the Warburton end.

The fans were treated to another fly over as two RAF Chinooks flew over the ground, a ground which was particularly noisy, the Emley fans in the shed were joined by a noisy bunch of Avro fans complete with a drum.

Emley celebrate a goal in the FA Vase tie against Avro. Picture: Mark Parsons

Avro then enjoyed a good spell of pressure but could not find the target, a deflected free-kick, a couple of dangerous corners which were cleared, a shot went wide and then another one over but Dec Lambton in the Emley nets was not really troubled.

The game then started to turn in Emley’s favour, Avro keeper Raine needed to be on his toes as a clearance from Lambton headed towards his goal, but he was equal to it.

Emley were looking comfortable in possession against their higher league opponents and it was the Pewits who took the lead on 28 minutes, a long ball downfield caused panic among the Avro defenders and Jagger was on hand to slot home after Raine could not deal with the challenge from Irywah Gooden.

Emley were in control for the next 10 to 15 minutes, looking to get behind Avro at every opportunity. One of those opportunities led to the Pewits’ second goal just four minutes later as Lawrence went on one of his box-busting runs but was sent sprawling by a desperate challenge. The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and top scorer Jagger stepped up to calmly send the keeper the wrong way with his penalty.

James Knowles gets up high to head the ball for Emley against Avro. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley were now 2-0 up against a side who before Friday had not conceded a goal and were top of the NWCL Premier with five wins out of five and had just beaten Albion Sports in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

They could and should probably have had a third goal a couple of minutes later, but Gooden shot agonisingly wide after nicking the ball off a dallying defender.

Avro finished the half off stronger and were rewarded a minute before half-time as Ethan Sutcliffe slotted home to reduce the deficit.

After the drama of the first half, the second half took a while to get going, Emley had a good few minutes, a free-kick for a late challenge – there would be a few of those that frustrated the home fans as it seemed the referee was going to warn every Avro player before finally booking one of them. The kick was deflected inches wide and then a corner caused a bit of panic before Avro cleared their lines.

Avro then turned attackers as they put Emley’s defence under pressure, one attack was ended by a superb tackle by Joe Clegg, tracking across the field to produce a fantastic tackle to deny the visitors a clear shot on goal.

Jagger was causing Avro and the referee problems, his back to goal play was deemed too hefty by the referee which caused even more frustration. A good move ended with Jagger shooting wide minutes later.

Things were starting to get a bit feisty on the field, more late challenges went unpunished which led to a bit of handbags, Avro rang the changes with three subs and started to get back into the game. A good move ended up with a great chance, but the shot was scuffed and Lambton gratefully collected.

Emley went down the other end and had a decent chance themselves, but Gooden could not find the finish after some great work to get himself into that position. He then glanced a header wide after a great ball in by Clegg who worked well down the right with Sam Pashley.

Avro were getting desperate as the clocked ticked its way down, Emley made their own substitutes, Claisse, Doyle and Scott Smith replaced Lawrence, Clegg and Jagger respectively and Doyle soon found himself with a half chance inside the box, but Raine made a good save. Joe Kenny had a chance to wrap the game up after a nice move, but he fired over.

And when it looked like Emley may just hang on, it was agony for their fans as Michael Afuye found space to slip the ball into the bottom corner to the delight of their travelling fans.

It was a cruel blow for Emley who had outplayed their higher placed opponents at times, but they still had a chance to progress, the penalty shoot-out now loomed.

And so, onto penalties, the action would unfold in front of the Richard Hirst stand which was by now buzzing, heroes were ready to be made.

Avro scored their first two kicks, in between, Emley skipper James Knowles saw his kick saved by Raine who celebrated wildly. It would then turn around as Joe Kenny, then Rikki Paylor smashed home for Emley before Dec Lambton kept the Pewits in it with a great save. Avro scored again to make it 3-2 before Gooden missed for Emley.

With the crowd holding its breath, Avro had a chance to win the contest, but Lambton pulled off another fantastic save to give the Pewits a chance, a chance that were happy to take. First, George Doyle stepped up to fire home to make it 3-3 and then Lambton made himself a hero for the Emley fans by pulling off another great stop.

It was then down to Sam Pashley to smash home to send Emley through amid jubilant scenes in front of the shed.

It was a dramatic end to a game in which Avro certainly played their part, but this was Emley’s night and they now look forward to an away tie in the next round at Vauxhall Motors.