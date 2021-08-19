Emley’s unbeaten start to season ends

Football: Emley AFC report.

There was little sign of the eventual result in a closely contested first half, but Andrew Cooper’s penalty gave Eccleshill the lead at the break.

Aiden Day doubled their advantage from close range early in the second period before youngster George Doyle pulled a goal back.

Emley looked to go for an equaliser and Callum Charlton whipped in a great cross, but Doyle was unlucky not to make contact as the ball fizzed across the goalmouth.

Hopes of a comeback were then quickly dashed as Sumaili Cissa scored United’s third goal as his cross evaded everyone and went into the net.

Jimmy Eyles came close to a second Emley goal, but the visitors went on to add two more through Zackary Sangster and Ellis Wade.

To their credit, the Pewits kept going, but could not turn promising positions into goals and were left to lesson some big lessons.