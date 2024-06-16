Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England face Serbia in their opening match in Group C.

ChatGPT has predicted the result and the potential first goalscorer.

Poland vs Netherlands and Slovenia vs Denmark are other fixtures on Sunday.

It will be the Three Lions cheering on Sunday night as ChatGPT back England to beat Serbia in their opening game of the Euro 2024 tournament.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Southgate’s men look to go one better than finishing as runners-up at the European Championship this summer. The long-road to the final in Berlin starts on Sunday (16 June) night against Serbia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could be a tricky start for England as Serbia features a fearsome strike force, including former Fulham bagsman Mitrovic and Vlahovic from Juventus. Fans are being advised to ‘smoke cannabis’ by police in Germany instead of downing pints in an unusual twist.

But the AI-tool ChatGPT is backing the Three Lions to get the job done.

Who will win in England vs Serbia?

Jude Bellingham | Getty Images

England have got off to winning starts in all three of the major tournaments Gareth Southgate has been at the reins for so far. And according to ChatGPT that is a trend that is set to continue.

The AI-tool predicts: “England is favoured to win their Euro 2024 match against Serbia. The consensus among multiple sources is that England has a stronger team and is more likely to secure a victory. The predicted score lines vary, but a common forecast is a 2-1 or 3-0 win for England​.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“England's strengths lie in their solid defence and potent attack, with key players like Harry Kane, who had an outstanding season with Bayern Munich, expected to make a significant impact. Serbia, despite their recent form and key players like Dušan Vlahović, are considered less likely to pull off an upset​.”

But despite the above comment on the Three Lions strengths from ChatGPT, England’s defence is facing a few questions heading into the tournament with only one natural left back in Luke Shaw and the injury blow that ruled Harry Maguire out.

AI predicts first goalscorer for England game

England captain Harry Kane | Getty Images

If England are to win, as predicted, they will likely open the scoring. But who does ChatGPT think will grab the first goal?

Answering the question, the AI chatbot said: “However, based on recent analyses and player form, Harry Kane is a strong candidate to score first for England. Kane has been in excellent form, both for his club and the national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For Serbia, Dusan Vlahovic is a notable contender. He has been a key player for Juventus and has consistently found the back of the net for Serbia in recent matches​.”

What will the result be in Poland vs Netherlands?

Poland's veteran striker Robert Lewandowski

The first match on Sunday is at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. European sides Poland and Netherlands will meet for the early kick-off (2pm).

ChatGPT is predicting that the Dutch will run out as winners. The AI-tool explains: “The general consensus among analysts is that the Netherlands is favoured to win the match against Poland at Euro 2024. The Dutch team has demonstrated strong performance in recent matches and possesses a more balanced and effective squad compared to Poland. The predictions generally favour a victory for the Netherlands, with some suggesting a scoreline of 2-1 in favour of the Dutch​.

“Poland, despite having notable players like Robert Lewandowski, has been less consistent in major tournaments and will be missing key players like Matty Cash and Arkadiusz Milik due to injuries​.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memphis Depay and Adam Buksa are backed by ChatGPT as potential first goalscorers.

Slovenia vs Denmark result predicted

Danish footballer Christian Erikson

The middle match of the day will see Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark take on Slovenia at the Stuttgart Arena. Both sides will also face England in the group stages.

ChatGPT is backing Denmark to get the win in Stuttgart, writing: “Denmark is favoured to win against Slovenia in their Euro 2024 opener. Several factors contribute to this prediction.

“Denmark has a strong recent record against Slovenia, with a 2-1 win at home and a 1-1 draw away during the qualifiers. Historically, Denmark has never lost to Slovenia, holding a 5-1-0 all-time record​.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While Slovenia has shown improvement and has key players who can make an impact, Denmark's overall team strength and track record make them the favourites to win this match.”

Manchester United’s Ramus Hojland is backed to be the potential first goalscorer in the game. ChatGPT explained: “Given the strong form and goal-scoring records of these players, Rasmus Højlund for Denmark and Benjamin Šeško for Slovenia are the top contenders to score the first goal in the match.”