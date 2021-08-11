Eyles on target as Emley earn draw in first NCE Premier home game

Goal scorer: Jimmy Eyles. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley AFC had to settle for a point when they played their first-ever home game in the NCE Premier Division last night.

Hosting a Garforth Town side expected to do well this season, they came from behind to draw 1-1 - adding to their 0-0 result in their league opener at Winterton Rangers.

Man of the match Sam Pashley was strong in defence as the Pewits handled a strong Town defence well.

It was Town who struck first as right-back Marcus Haydock put the ball in his own net after meeting a dangerous cross.

But Jimmy Eyles netted from a corner to equalise in the first half and there were no further goals after the break.

Emley progressed to the preliminary round of the FA Cup with a hard fought 3-2 home win over Congleton Town last Sunday.

They were given a flying start when awarded a fifth minute penalty that Matty Sykes put away, but the visitors hit back with two goals in two minutes through Jon Beaumont and led at half-time.

An Oliver Jepson own goal early in the second half brought Emley back level and they went on to win it through Luke Brooksbank.

They will now face a trip to play City of Liverpool in the next round on Saturday, August 21.