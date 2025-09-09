Five star Wakefield AFC continue winning start under manager Jason Blunt

Ash Flynn scored twice in Wakefield AFC's win over Armthorpe Welfare. Picture: Steve Biltcliffe

The NCE Division One is well and truly in full swing as summer turns to autumn and, since the arrival of Jason Blunt, so too are Wakefield AFC.

After a shaky start in the league, the Falcons headed into this past week’s double-dose of league action with the chance to make it five wins in a row and to move third in the table, writes Austin Ainsworth.

First up was a trip to Winterton Rangers on Wednesday evening who, aside from an opening day win, had lost every game since and sat bottom of the table prior to kick-off.

Form often counts for nothing at this level of football, and so it transpired in a closely fought match that proved to be a little too close for comfort for the Falcons.

Manager Blunt was absent for the game, so that meant Iain Trearty and new assistant manager Mark Maspero took charge of proceedings. They stuck with the 4-3-3 seen in recent matches but, in the absence of Akeel Francis and Igor Mlynarski, Bolton Makwedza moved to right-back, while Billy Mole moved to an unfamiliar position on the left of a front three comprising of Ash Flynn and Max Rhodes. There was also a debut in midfield for defensive midfielder Mo Conteh.

The game was a scrappy affair, with Wakefield dominating possession but little by way of goalmouth action. What action there was was exclusively in front of the Winterton goal, though the home goalkeeper was barely tested, with Wakefield’s best chance coming just before half-time when defender T’Nique Fishley stretched to get onto the end of a good ball in, though he could only divert his effort wide.

There was somewhat of a role-reversal after the interval, with a renewed effort from the home side seeing them pepper the Wakefield goal. Wakey goalkeeper Owen Evans was called into action on a couple of occasions.

Just as things were getting tense from a Wakefield perspective Makwedza capped a fine performance at right-back with his first goal for Wakefield in the 72nd minute, a first-time strike low into goal.

The goal was enough to settle any nerves, with Wakefield controlling proceedings from then on and seeing out a 1-0 win.

That moved The Falcons into the weekend with a chance to complete their longest winning run in the league since a seven game stretch in February during the last campaign. Interestingly, it was the team who Wakefield started this most recent run against – Armthorpe Welfare – who were the visitors to the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

Blunt returned to the dugout and – aside from moving Fishley to right-back in place of the injured Makwedza, with Ashley Grayson returning to partner captain Chris Salt in defence – the starting line-up and formation were unchanged from midweek.

What was different for Wakefield was their overall quality, their relentlessness matched equally by Blunt’s incessant encouragement and instruction from the touchline.

As a result, the home side were dominant and could have been more than the two goals they were up by at half-time.

The first of those goals came early with Rhodes bagging his first for the club in the eighth minute in clinical fashion.

Flynn then had two good chances to score, but saw his efforts go begging, before he eventually did grab a goal in the 37th minute.

A good bit of Wakefield possession found its way to Owen Thomas and he dinked a smart ball through Armthorpe’s defensive line for Flynn to dart across his marker then fire a devastating shot high into the roof of the net.

The hosts extended their lead in the 57th minute through Hinton with his fifth goal in his last six games. As is becoming the norm for the already talismanic midfielder, this was another wonder strike from distance sending the ball into the top corner.

There was a little setback soon after when a rare Armthorpe attack saw them break through the middle and almost in on goal. Salt, in his desperation, darted back and lunged to prevent the attack, though got little, if any, of the ball. The resulting free-kick was easily defended, but the real cost for Wakefield came in the red card shown to their captain for the initial foul.

Blunt was calm and calculated in his strategy, moving Wakefield to a 5-3-1 formation which, combined with the sheer standard of performance of each of Wakefield’s players, ensured the home side remained clearly the better of the two outfits despite their man disadvantage.

They even extended their lead with two more goals, with Flynn adding his second after a lethal counter attack and substitute James Tetley benefiting from a crafty Zante Rose-Campbell through ball to score his first for the club.

Armthorpe got a consolation goal – the first conceded in Blunt’s five games in charge – with Charlie Clegg finishing well, but the 5-1 result in no way flattered an excellent Wakefield.

Blunt now takes his men back to Lincolnshire this Saturday, to face 18th-placed Brigg Town.