Kevin Keegan is on his way to the King's Croft, in Pontefract for a charity event.

An evening with Kevin Keegan is sponsored by Dovecote Park and takes place at the King’s Croft Hotel on Friday, October 28 with 250 seats available. Tickets are £65 for a standard ticket and £75 for a VIP ticket and available from the hotel or the A1 Football Factory, in Pontefract.

A four-course meal is included within the price and the VIP ticket will include a photograph taken with Kevin, framed and printed on the night. There will also be a raffle, with a top prize an England shirt that Kevin will sign and personalise on the night, as well as an auction with a chance to buy certified, signed sporting memorabilia.

All profits will be passed onto the Prince of Wales Hospice and the aim is to raise £10,000.

Organiser Ian Hannon settled in Pontefract after leaving the Army, but is originally from Newcastle and a huge fan of the black and whites where ‘King Kev’ was a legendary manager.

He explained: “I often travel to ‘sportsmen dinners’ and have always wanted to see what I could do down here to raise money for the Prince of Wales Hospice, in Pontefract, by holding my own dinner.

“About three weeks ago – and even today it’s still a shock – Kevin Keegan called me as I was sat having a cup of tea. I’ve had his email address for a while now and I’ve gradually built up to asking him about doing a presentation evening, all about his career. Now, it’s happening.”

In ‘An Evening With Kevin Keegan’ the former England player and manager will talk about his fantastic career that took him from school in Doncaster and humble beginnings with Scunthorpe United to super stardom as one of the best footballers of his era.