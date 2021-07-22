Action form Ossett United's pre-season clash with Sheffield Wednesday U23s. James Walshaw challenges. Pic: Jon Hunt Photography

A good crowd of 888 supporters were treated to an entertaining pre-season encounter played out in very warm conditions.

Wayne Benn named Archie Whitfield and Reon Potts on the bench after they completed a loan move from York City. There was also a first start at right back for Chit Hani-Okoroafor who has stepped up from the U18s squad this pre-season.

The first half was slow going in the sweltering heat with Wednesday keeping the ball well. It was a half of few chances until a visiting trialist pounced on a bouncing ball just inside the Ossett penalty area and fired his shot into the corner of the goal.

For the rest of the half Cowgill and Killock kept the visitors at bay with assured performances.

Ossett United’s best chance of the half came when Aaron Haswell capitalised on a short back pass, as the keeper challenged, he laid the ball off to Hussain who in return found Haswell as he was closed down. Haswell was able to get his shot away but the Owls' goalkeeper recovered well to keep the ball out.

Wayne Benn made wholesale changes at the break with only Dearnley and Killock staying on the field.

Whitfield was quickly involved with a driving run at the Wednesday defence and Marcel Chipamaunga continued his good pre-season form causing the Wednesday full-back problems.

Ossett United drew level mid-way through the half when Reon Potts latched onto a ball over the top, just beating the keeper to the ball as he came out of his area, and he fired into the unguarded net.

The final 20 minutes were the most competitive of the 90 with Wednesday going very close, hitting the post and rifling the follow-up just over the bar.

Ossett went close to winning the game in the final seconds when a well taken corner was headed over.

United are next in action on Saturday with a 1pm kick off at Handsworth before hosting Hemsworth Miners Welfare in the Steve Kelly Memorial Trophy on July 27 (7.45pm).