Former Albion ground is a new home for Ossett RUFC

New home: The view at Queens Terrace, the new home of Ossett RUFC.

Volunteers have worked tirelessly for 12 months to transform the ground and terraces into a ground the club can be proud of.

Jon Mosby, club president said: “After many years playing rugby on muddy pitches off Horbury Road and Green Park, Ossett, we now have a fantastic facility to play great rugby in and expand rugby within the Ossett community.”

The new ground and club is sponsored by many patrons and local businesses and is a home for the teams and a focal point for the local community.

Ossett Rugby Union Football Club have a proud history and playing record in Yorkshire rugby with their roots and traditions being traced to the 1890s when the Ossett team won the Yorkshire Challenge Cup.

But it was not until 1979 that the club rose again and reformed the town’s rugby heritage, celebrating the 40th anniversary in 2019.

The club currently hosts three teams with the first XV playing their second season in Yorkshire League Three following promotion. Their first season in this division saw them finish respectably mid-table, captained by Danny Buckley.

The second XV play in the Yorkshire Merit League and are captained by Mark Pallister.

Both Mark and Danny celebrated a milestone on their opening game of this season as they played their 100th match for Ossett.

Ossett ladies team currently play development rugby and have started the season with the introduction of junior girls rugby for nine to 13-year-olds. The taster session opened rugby union to a wider audience and will no doubt produce Ossett Ladies’ future pool of talent.

Mosby is proud of Ossett RUFC and its history.

He added: “The club does fantastic work for the community.