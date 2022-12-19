Manager Grant Black has moved to boost his squad with the signing of former Derby County and Barnsley Academy player James Carvell.

Described as a pacy attacking player by Black, the 25-year-old is in contention to come straight into the Ossett side for their local derby at Brighouse Town on Boxing Day.

Carvell is re-joining the United boss after playing under him when on loan at Belper Town while on Basford United’s books.

New Ossett United signing James Carvell in action for Barnsley under 23s against Sheffield Wednesday.

James started his career at Derby County where he represented their under 18s before moving to Barnsley where he made the grade in their under 23s.

He has also played football in the US for Oregon State and since then has had spells with Ilkeston Town and most recently Barwell FC in the Southern League Central Premier Division.

“I’m excited to be a part of this club and can’t wait to get started. Let’s kick on,” said James.

Manager Black added: “Carvell is a quick pacy winger or striker who can play wide in a four or in a three and off a big man so offers us pace in behind and options in different positions.

“We are looking forward to working with James.”

It is one in and one out at Ingfield with midfielder Michael Hollingsworth leaving the club.

He made 23 appearances for the club since joining in the summer and put some in some solid performances in the middle of the park, but is taking a break from football to pursue personal interests.

Black explained: “I had a call from Holli to inform me that due to work and relocation he couldn't commit like he needs to.

"I was gutted and really looked at all options to work with him to stay, but he isn't leaving for another club, it's things out of our control.

"He has been great since we came in and definitely a player we will miss having with us.

"Personally I think he's one of the nicest guys I've come across in football so I wish him and his partner the best of luck on their new adventure.”

Ossett have thanked Michael for his time and effort at the club and wish him all the best for the future.

United are now turning their attentions to a festive period that brings them two local derbies.

First up is a trip to Brighouse Town on Boxing Day for a 1pm kick-off then a bumper crowd is being anticipated for the home clash with Pontefract Collieries on Monday, January 2 (3pm) when Ossett will be looking for revenge for a 3-1 defeat handed out by their opponents in their first meeting this season, back in August.