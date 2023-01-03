Former Leeds United midfielder boosts Ossett United ranks along with returning top scorer

After narrowly losing 2-1 to Brighouse Town in another derby over the festive period – when they had to play almost the entre game with 10 men – United looked set for another tough loss before Danny South popped up with an injury-time equaliser to give them a 2-2 draw with NPL East rivals Ponte.

It showed again how tough Ossett have become to beat since Grant Black took over as manager and they will now be hoping to use the hard earned point as a springboard to improved results in 2023.

They have strengthened their squad in the last week with the arrival of former Leeds United midfielder Chris Dawson and the return of top scorer Luke Aldrich.

Chris Dawson looks to get away from Pontefract Collieries' Adam Priestley on his debut for Ossett United. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The 28 year-old Dawson has arrived on a dual registration deal from Buxton FC. He started out with the Leeds United Academy and made four appearances for the first team before going to to play for Rotherham United and Viking FK while winning two Wales U21s caps.

Dewsbury-born Dawson has also played non-league for Bradford Park Avenue, Grantham Town and Scarborough Athletic.

Striker Aldrich gave United a further boost with his return to the club following a short spell at higher division Liversedge.

Aldrich is still the Ossett club’s leading scorer this season, having netted 10 goals in 16 games prior to his move.

“Hopefully I can kick on from where I left off and we can start putting a run of results together,” he said.

Manager Black added "We're delighted to get Luke back, we tried our best to keep him but understood he wanted to test himself higher.

"We have strengthened in all areas since coming in and we are creating ridiculous amounts of chances so to secure Luke who has a great eye for goal is hopefully the final piece in the jigsaw.”

Both new signings were in the starting line-up against Ponte, but it was the visitors who made the running in the first half and led through a penalty put away by former Ossett player Adam Priestley.