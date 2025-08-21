Former Leeds United player appointed as new Wakefield AFC manager

Jason Blunt has taken over as the new Wakefield AFC manager.

Wakefield AFC have moved quickly to appoint a new manager after they relieved Steve Bodle of his duties.

Former Leeds United player Jason Blunt, who has gone on to make his mark in management and coaching, has stepped into the hot seat, taking over as first team manager with immediate effect.

The 48-year old has arrived with vast experience within the game, having started his football career at Leeds United before going on to play over 150 times for Scarborough, Doncaster Rovers, Tamworth, Blackpool and Halifax Town.

After retiring as a player Blunt went into coaching with Sutton United in 2007 before heading back to where it all started with the Leeds United Academy, working initially with the U18s before becoming the U23s development squad manager in 2016.

He was also assistant to head coach Neil Redfearn at Elland Road for a five-game spell at the end of the 2014-15 season

In 2017 he took on a role with Mousehole AFC, in Cornwall, before joining the i2i Academy in March of the following year, where he still coaches to this day.

More recently Blunt guided Dearne & District FC to promotion to the NCE League for the 2024/25 season and did the same with Doncaster City FC last season when they won the Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division North.

He went straight into training with the team, preparing them for their next NCE Division One game against Armthorpe.

The Falcons, who play their home games at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium, parted ways with previous manager Bodle following a poor start to the 2025-26 campaign and disappointing finish to last season when they missed out on the title then lost in the play-offs for the third year in succession.

Wakefield picked up just four points from their first five league games this term under Bodle, conceding 15 goals in his last four matches, and were also knocked out of the League Cup on penalties.

This was in contrast to last season when the team went 23 games without defeat to rapidly climb the table to almost win the division.