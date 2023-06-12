The Penistone-born ex-Guiseley and Newport County keeper most recently made 42 appearances for Hyde United between 2020 and 2022 and started out at Sheffield United as a youth player.

In 2015 Green moved to New York to join the US college football programme, making 4 appearances for Monroe Mustangs before returning to the UK where he signed for Newport following a recommendation to manager John Sheridan by the then Chesterfield goalkeeping coach Mark Crossley.

Green made one appearance for the Welsh club, coming off the bench in a 2-1 loss against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup third round in 2016 and after being released had short spells at Handsworth Parramore and Hemsworth MW.

New Ossett United goalkeeper Joe Green in his Guiseley days.

Green then joined Scarborough Athletic in 2017 where he kept eight clean sheets in a row to help his team reach the play-offs and went on to make 63 appearances for Guiseley between 2017 and 2020.

He has recently taken a year out of football, but is keen to get going again with Ossett.

He said: “As soon as the gaffer and Pughy contacted me I knew it was the right fit with me having a little one and a great club moving in the right direction to get back into it after having a year off.”

Manager Grant Black is delighted to have the keeper on board and said: “I am over the moon that we have been able to bring someone of Joe’s calibre here to Ossett United.

"I feel this signing shows the direction we are heading. I have been a big admirer of his abilities for some time now and followed his progress from afar.

"His career speaks for itself and to bring that experience into the squad will bring real value on and off the pitch.

"His strong stature and overall attributes are everything that we want and need in a keeper to make this team successful. I can’t wait to get started and working with him and for him to show the Ossett United faithful that we are in safe hands."

Green is the seventh signing in a busy summer for the Ingfield club.

Twenty-one-year-old winger Charlie Reaney has joined from Belper Town and looks an exciting prospect having come through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday.

Chesterfield-born striker Sam Kelly is on board after returning to England after studying and playing at a decent level in the US.

Between 2019 and 2021 Kelly scored an impressive 22 goals in 31 games for Faulkner University Eagles.

Left-back Shadrach Onwubiko is another potentially exciting addition, described by manager Black as “big, quick and powerful”.

Onwubiko can also play anywhere down the left. Last season he was at Chesterfield and prior to that came through the ranks at Shamrock Rovers in Ireland.

Ossett’s first three summer signings were former Rotherham United, Lincoln City and Belper Town defender or midfielder Josh Woodcock; midfielder Corey Gregory, who is no stranger to Ingfield after a spell with Ossett Town before going on to Belper Town and Brighouse Town; and attacker Mohammed TJ Ibrahim, who has also come from Brighouse.