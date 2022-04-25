Four star Kirklands beat Wakefield Athletic in Sunday Premiership Two League Cup final

Athletic made a dominant start as Danny Jones and Bubacarr Camara forced saves from Kirklands keeper Jordan Ripley.

Kirklands grew more into the game and saw their first effort at the Athletic goal in the 20th minute sail over the bar before hitting the woodwork five minutes later.

However, on the half hour, Athletic took the lead when Ray Cheng's mis-hit effort was picked-up by Mamadou Touray who broke into the area before placing the ball past the keeper's right in clinical fashion.

Kirklands captain Chris Wilde was presented with the Premiership Two League Cup by W&DSFL's guest of honour Brett Mercer.

Kirklands hauled themselves level minutes before half-time in confusing fashion when a Shaun Webster header from close range found the target with the linesman Andrew Smith flagging for offside. After an intervention with the referee Chris Adey, the goal stood to make it 1-1.

The second period was a dour affair. Both Kane Whitaker (47th minute) and Levon Zserdicky (70th minute) respectively forced a clearance off the line and a full length save by the Kirklands keeper Ripley at the expense of a corner in isolated breaks.

However, 18 minutes from time, Kirklands' Mehr Hussain caught Athletic keeper Jack Rothery off his line and found the target with the ball eluding the reach of the keeper to make it 2-1.

Winning smiles: - Kirklands captain Chris Wilde (centre) with goal scorers (left to right) Shane Gillman, Shaun Webster, Mehr Hussain and Luke Playford following the 4-1 success over Wakefield Athletic in the Premiership Two League Cup final.

Athletic pushed players forward in numbers in a bid to hit back, but lost their shape in the process.

In the 82nd minute, a deep teasing pass by Athletic's Mamadou Touray did find Edrisa Konatech, but he missed a golden opportunity to equalise with a mis-hit effort.

Kirklands caught Athletic short twice in the dying minutes as Luke Playford cashed in from a Karl Villa pass from the right flank before a gift goal saw Shane Gillman grab his side's fourth.

Match ball for the final was sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure & Community Centre.

The man of the match award, sponsored by Pennine Trophies (Heckmondwike), went to Luke Playford, of Kirklands FC.