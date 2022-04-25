Nostell MW stun Wakefield Sunday League leaders Fryston AFC in cup final

Favourites Fryston AFC opened their account inside the opening two minutes of the final, played at Nostell, when their leading marksman Nathan Perks capitalised on goalkeeping indecision to steer the ball over the line to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Three minutes later, Nostell's flying wingman Billy Mole won possession in his own half and ran 60 metres before driving his effort against the foot of the post.

Nostell drew level in the 23rd minute when Dillon Connelly made inroads on the left-flank before finding Billy Mole on the right who rifled his effort home from close-range to make it 1-1.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goal scorers in Nostell Miners Welfare's shock 5-2 Premiership One League Cup victory over Fryston AFC: (left to right) Billy Mole (two), Darren Ruston and Dillon Connelly (two).

Welfare began to grow more into the game, making use of the big pitch to their advantage with the combination play of Connelly and Mole causing the Fryston rearguard problems throughout.

Tom Booth saw his long-range effort sail narrowly wide while at the other end Fryston's Michael McNamara picked up a deep pass inside the Nostell's danger zone before being hauled down in the box. Controversially he denied a blatant penalty, however.

The second half started in the same fashion as the opening half with Fryston regaining the lead in the 47th minute when Josh Blackmore capitalised on a defensive mix-up before slotting the ball home for a 2-1 lead.

At the other end, a Connelly cross from the right found his captain Darren Ruston whose effort came off the post.

However, Nostell drew level in the 65th minute when a clever Connelly pass found Ruston who made no mistake from close range to haul his side level for the second time in the game.

Fryston fought back briefly and forced a goal-line clearance before Nostell took complete command of the game with an excellent display of direct attacking football with pace.

The persistent play of Mole saw him latch onto a pass from Connelly before turning his marker and shooting with Fryston defender Jamie Simpson unable to keep the ball off target as Welfare went ahead for the first time.

The combination play of Nostell's Mole and Connelly was causing havoc as the two players combined again and saw Connelly grab his first goal of the game with a sublime finish.

Josh Craig nearly added to their tally but his effort came-off the Fryston woodwork. A surging run by Mole saw him complete his third assist of the game with an unselfish pass to Connelly who teed his shot on target to make it 5-2 for his side.

Match ball for the final was sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure & Community Centre.