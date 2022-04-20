Former Doncaster Rovers board member Highfield has been with the Northern premier League club for four years and explained his decision to leave at this point.

He said: “I spoke with the board in the early months of the season advising that the current season would be my last as chairman.

"I felt I hadn’t been able to give the club and the other members of the board and management team enough support due to the impacts of the pandemic on my business. At the time I promised to see us through to the end of the season and despite what has proved to be a very difficult one have done so.

Stuart Highfield is stepping down as Frickley Athletic chairman.

“My tenure over the last four years have been through a period of change and challenge and now is the right time to pass on stewardship of the club to see it thrive.”

A statement from the Frickley board members read: “First and foremost we want to thank Stuart for his support of the club not just as chairman but over many years.

"The club has seen a lot of change over the last five years and we now need to look to the next five as a period of stabilisation and growth.

"Off the field we have seen the integration of the academy, the creation of our thriving Community Foundation and improvements to the facilities including the opening of the new changing facilities over that period and that is a fantastic basis to take the club forward.

“We would like to hear from individuals interested in taking on the role of chairman or groups wishing to join the board of directors to take us forward.

"The club has a rich history at our iconic non-league stadium and writing the next chapter of that at the centre of the community is a tremendous opportunity.”