Colls took charge of the contest in the first half against opponents fancied for promotion at the start of the season with Adam Priestley, Jack Shepherd and Gavin Allott all on target to establish a 3-0 lead.

The good work immediately continued into the second half with man of the match Priestley adding his second just four minutes in.

The result lifted Ponte up to fifth in the table – with games in hand on all bar one of the teams above them – ahead of their next match on Tuesday night at home to top of the table Stockton Town.

Gavin Allott was back on target for Pontefract Collieries at Cleethorpes Town. Picture: Josh Harper

“It was a good afternoon for us,” said manager Rouse.

"We spoke last week that we had let ourselves down and we had to react to the negative result – and that’s exactly what we’ve done.

"We know that when you come to places like this you’ve got to win the battle first and foremost and our team selection justified that with the size of the team we put out.

"Obviously we have won the battle.

"We were good in the first half. We made use of the height we’d got in the team and made use of the set pieces.

"Cleethorpes are a good team and it’s pleasing to be back on the winning trail, but we’ve another tough game to come on Tuesday.

"Stockton are a really good side. We’ve played them already once this season and the game could have gone either way – 2-2 with five minutes to go. Fortunately that day we nicked it, but it’s going to be a really tough game – in my opinion they’re the best team in the league at this moment and the league table reflects that. We’ve got to be on our game.”

Pontefract had a new forward in their ranks for the victory at Cleethorpes with Josh Nodder joining the club from Sheffield FC on Friday night.