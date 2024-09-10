Four star Wakefield AFC continue on the up as they recover from early setback to win again

Wakefield AFC’s season appears to have sparked into life over the past few weeks, three convincing wins from three tough fixtures helping them to climb the NCEL Division One table and putting them through to the second qualifying round of the FA Vase.

The performances have matched the results for Wakefield, whose new look side is starting to seem slick, strong and settled. And that meant it was not a good time for Louth Town – 11th at the start of the weekend – to make the long trip west for a league clash at the Millennium Stadium, writes Austin Ainsworth.

There was no room for complacency on Wakefield’s part, however, particularly as one issue they had last season was slipping-up at the most unlikely of times.

With that in mind – and the growing consistency and chemistry of his side – manager Junior Roberti would probably have liked to name an unchanged side from the win over Ilkley Town last week. That was not possible, with key men Morgan James and Jaydan Sandhu unavailable.

Jimmy Eyles took his tally to four goals in four games for Wakefield AFC when he scored their second against Louth Town. Picture: Steve Biltcliffe

The back four and goalkeeper were unchanged, but things looked different in front of them; Scott Smith returning from suspension to occupy a deeper midfield role, while the eye-catchingly clinical nature of Jimmy Eyles’ recent substitute appearances saw him rewarded with a start up front.

On the face of it, his position was just behind number nine Akeel Francis, in the usual 4-2-3-1 formation. But, as is often the case with Roberti’s brand of total football, Eyles was often further forward, while wingers Kiyani Morris and Sebastian Losa moved more central in what had the look of a 4-2-2-2 formation at times.

Whatever it was, it worked for Wakefield, who were crisp on the ball and solid off it. They saw their usual dominance of possession and territory, but failed to test the Louth keeper early on; yet there was no question as to who looked the most likely of the two sides to score.

That was until a bizarre moment in the 23rd minute when Louth were awarded an indirect free-kick nine yards from goal. It came after captain Jack Durkin chased a long ball back towards his goal, the ball bouncing off his knee and subsequently being collected by goalkeeper Owen Evans.

Louth were fortunate, given the key components of the back-pass rule – intent and a foot – were missing from the action. Wakefield were unfortunate, given Louth worked the set-piece well, for Toby Marriott to drill the ball through the onrushing defensive wall and into the back of the net.

The Falcons dealt with the setback well with Francis seeing a shot clip the bar and Eyles having an effort tipped over, both from good Wakefield moves, but the 240 fans in attendance had to wait until the second half for the comeback to begin.

It began almost immediately after the break, Kiyani Morris rewarded for his deadly, in-swinging corner as the Louth goalkeeper flapped at his near post and helped the ball into the net.

Three minutes later Wakefield were in front as Durkin played a world-class pass out of defence to spot Eyles’ equally brilliant run just inside the Louth half. The striker raced clear, took a deft touch to fool the goalkeeper and then executed a sublime lob from 20 yards, over the chasing defenders and into goal to see him to the top of the Wakey goalscoring charts with four goals from four games.

He nearly had another straight from kick-off, but was flagged offside after finishing Francis’ pinpoint cross.

The third goal did eventually come for Wakefield, though, from a more unlikely source. Jamie Allsop, a shining light of solidity and consistency in defence throughout his recent run in the team, capped off another fine showing at left-back with his first goal for the club in the 70th minute.

Substitute Callum Charlton picked him out well with a ball inside from the left, Allsop finding himself with space in the box to touch and then drag a shot back across his body to the inside of the far post.

Wakefield were on course for their third 3-1 win in succession, but still appeared hungry for more. Even with the comfortable nature of proceedings as the game moved to a close, the home side were relentless and chased everything, none more so than the excellent Abdul Asamoah in midfield.

He was brilliant on, and off, the ball and created the opportunity for Wakefield to score their fourth when his mazy run through midfield led to a foul and the award of a free-kick 20 yards from goal.

Francis stepped up and struck a low, knuckleball-type shot around the wall and into the far corner to bag his second goal for the club with 10 minutes to go.

That more than secured the points for Wakefield, with the result moving them up to ninth in the league.

Wakefield are on a roll – with results and performances impressive in equal measure – and they will therefore want the games to keep coming. Good news then that they have a quick turnaround, as 18th-placed Glasshoughton Welfare visit the Millennium Stadium tonight (Tuesday), kick-off 7.45pm.