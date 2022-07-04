Frickley Athletic add to management team with Rudy Funk and Graham Rodger

Benn is pleased with the appointments who he believes will be a big help as he looks to revive the club’s fortunes as they look to rebuild in the Northern Counties East League.
He said: “I’ve known Rudy for a number of years and we get on really well.
“We’ve been speaking a lot even prior to my appointment and the timing just seems right to work together. His experience can only be an asset and he will certainly be a huge help to both Andy (Hayward) and myself.
Graham Rodger has worked with Rudy for a number of years and was highly recommended. We have crossed swords at different clubs, but having seen his session the other night I know that Graham will prove a great addition to the coaching team.”
Sarah Hearn, meanwhile, is the new first team physiotherapist and brings a lot of experience.
It was promising start for a new look team – without a single player from last season – as a side full of triallists won the Blues’ first pre-season friendly 3-1 against Dronfield.