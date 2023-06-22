The Blues will be looking to improve on last term when they flirted with relegation in the second half of the season and aiming to hit the groun running.

To that end they have confirmed six pre-season matches with a seventh still to be arranged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will make their return to the pitch on Saturday, July 1 at home to Glasshoughton Welfare (kick-off 2pm).

Lloyd Smith has rejoined Frickley Athletic for the 2023-24 season. Picture: John Hobson

A home game with Brigg Town follows on Tuesday, July 4 (7.45pm) then first away matches at Steeton the following Saturday (3pm) and Nostell MW the following Tuesday (8pm).

Frickley are looking to arrange a further friendly on July 14 or 15 before they play the annual El Classicoal match away to Pontefract Collieries on July 18 (7.45pm).

A final pre-season game will see the Blues host Basford on July 22 (1pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission prices to the home friendlies is £5 adults / £3 concessions, but the admission is included for those buying a season ticket, which are £85 for adults, £50 for over 65s and £10 for under 16s.

Frickley’s first confirmed signing for next season is former National League North player Lloyd Smith, who is rejoining from Bradford Park Avenue after making 22 appearances on loan last season, scoring 11 goals.

“Speaking with Lloyd at the end of last season, we didn’t know where he would be playing as he has aspirations to play at higher levels and after working with him in the short period of time that we had, it’s clear to us he can go on to play far higher,” said manager Pat McGuire.

"Due to Lloyd’s maturity and his willingness to invest in his own development, we’re delighted he’s chosen to stay with us for the 23/24 season as he realises he will benefit from having a full season in senior football to give himself the opportunity to showcase his talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad