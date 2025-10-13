Frickley Athletic appoint former EFL star Martyn Woolford as new manager

Martyn Woolford is welcomed as the new Frickley Athletic manager.

Frickley Athletic have turned to former professional footballer Martyn Woolford as their new first team manager.

Woolford took over on a caretaker basis following the sudden departure of Tom Claisse and made a good impression in his first managerial role following an excellent playing career in the Football League and non-league.

And now he has been given the job on a permanent contract basis as he looks to steer the Blues into the top half of the table in the Macron NCE Premier Division.

Woolford has been part of the playing squad since the start of the season when he returned to a club where he starred before going on to play higher up the ranks.

He stepped into the interim management role following Claisse’s departure and worked hard to steady the ship and keep the majority of the squad together during a difficult period, which translated into a strong performance in a 4-1 away win at Beverley.

Woolford has played under some renowned managers and coaches in a career that took him from Glasshoughton Welfare and Frickley as a youngster to the EFL with spells at York City, Scunthorpe, Bristol City, Millwall, Sheffield United and Grimsby Town.

On his latest challenge with Frickley he said: “I’m delighted to take charge of this club.

"It is a club that helped springboard my career as a player so I definitely hold it in high regard.

"Management was never really on the cards for me, but having worked with this group of players from the start of the season I can see the ability that we’ve got and I’m starting with the base of a great bunch of lads.

"Definitely looking forward to the challenge. I know football, I think I can bring a different perspective to the group.

"The lads seem to be very supportive of me taking over which is very flattering. So I’m hoping we can push on and have a great season.”

Chairman Phil Cooper said: “As a board, we’re delighted that Martyn has accepted this role, we look forward to working with him and his staff and are excited for the future of this football club.”

Woolford’s first official game in the dugout did not quite go according to plan as Frickley went down 3-0 to Handsworth.

They were up against opponents nine places above them in sixth and two of the goals came late on to flatter the visitors, but it was a disappointment after the excellent away victory the previous week.

Nevertheless there were some positives for the new manager to take from the match which stayed goalless up to half-time.

Frickley had shaded it in the first 45 minutes with Harry Gagen, Tom Alngohuro and Ifeanyi Nnenanua going close.

But Handsworth broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half after the hosts failed to clear a ball into their the box and Jordan Hines pounced to score from close range.

The Blues pushed for an equaliser with Takunda Katsere, sub Sam Cable, William Jenkinson and Alngohuro all getting in efforts, the latter going closest to scoring as his header shaved the top of the crossbar.

But the visitors sealed victory with two goals on the counter attack in added time, both scored by former Athletic player Josh Nodder.

“For 70 minutes they executed exactly what I was asking them to do, we created a hell of a lot of chances and the difference from last week was that we didn’t put the ball in the net,” explained Woolford after his first game as official manager.

"You’ve got to do that when you’re on top, you have to put your chances away.

"But for 70 minutes we played really well – the way we played, the possession, the shape. We just have to be a little bit more patient.

"I’m asking the lads to have a go and they had a go. I don’t think anyone would have had any complaints if we had come in one of two up at half-time.

"Hopefully it’s an enjoyable way of playing and I do think we’ll cause teams problems by doing it. It’s just that patience to carry on playing it no matter what the scoreline is. But we’ll get there.

"There’s a lot of positives we are going to take away from it.”

Frickley now host Bottesford Town in a second round League Cup tie on Tuesday night before returning to the league at Golcar United on Saturday.