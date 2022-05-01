Frickley Athletic begin search for new manager after Dave Frecklington leaves

In a statement published this evening the club said: “Everyone at the club is hugely disappointed with the results and the relegation. The management team tried everything to reverse the slide but in the end it wasn’t possible.

"We would like to thank Dave and his management team for their hard work, which never diminished despite the numerous setbacks on the playing front and we part on good terms.

"Naturally we all feel its time for a new start to see the club move forward on the pitch and hopefully progress back up the leagues under new management.

Dave Frecklington's spell as manager of Frickley Athletic has ended. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

“Going forward we are continuing to work with potential new board members, including the chairpersons position, as such we are looking to make those appointments first and then make the managerial appointment.”

Frecklington told the club's website: “I’m privileged to have managed your football club over the last three years, the support I’ve received from day one to the last was phenomenal.

"Massive thanks to my staff during my tenure – Damon Parkinson, Kyle O’Reilly, Leon Mettam, Gav Saxby, Eddy Fanthorpe and Jordan Parkin – who gave everything to the cause. I wish everyone connected to the football club every success in the future and the best of luck."

While the club will not be doing any interviews with potential new managers until a new chairman is in place anyone wanting express their interest in the role, in confidence, can contact: