Frickley Athletic begin search for new manager after James Baxendale quits

​Frickley Athletic are looking for a new manager after James Baxendale quit following a 4-2 defeat at home to third-placed Golcar United in the NCE Premier.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baxendale only took over in the summer and made a promising start, but the Blues have gone seven games without a win in all competitions, prompting the manager’s decision to leave.

A club statement said: “It is with deep regret that we announce that manager James Baxendale tendered his resignation, which the club has reluctantly accepted. Assistant Matthew Flanagan and coach Andrew Steptoe have also resigned from their posts.

“We’d like to place on record our gratitude to James, Matt and Andy for their efforts during their tenure at the club and we wish them nothing but success in the future."

James Baxendale (left) has left his role as Frickley Athletic manager.

Jack Varley and Lewis Binns are taking charge of the first team on an interim basis for this week’s match.

Anyone interested in applying for the role of first team manager should send their CV and cover letter to [email protected] and the club will be in touch.

Any inquiries concerning the first team manager position should be directed to Phil Cooper on [email protected] or by ringing 07984 800058.

In Baxendale’s last game in charge the Blues found themselves three down in the first 14 minutes as Keegan Hartley struck quickly and Callum Petch netted twice.

But they dug in and did not concede again before half-time.

There was an immediate improvement after the break when Jack Varley pulled a goal back just two minutes in.

It got even better as Jamie Tomlinson found the back of the net nine minutes later. However, it was Golcar who scored next as they sealed victory five minutes from time through Alfie Wilkinson.

Frickley are down to fourth from bottom, but will see it as a chance to bounce back away to basement club Goole this Saturday.