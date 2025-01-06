Frickley Athletic boost attacking options with double signing swoop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​After their scheduled game against Barton Town fell victim to the big freeze Frickley Athletic will look to get back into action with a home game this Saturday.

​The Blues are due to host Bottesford Town who are looking for a new manager after Mike Thompson stepped down last weekend. His decision to resign came after the team’s 4-2 loss at Silsden AFC had left them in 16th position in the NCE Premier Division table – one place below Frickley, but only behind them on goal difference.

Frickley will be looking to turn their recent fortunes round after they have been beaten in their last three matches and only scored once in those games.

The club have recently boosted their squad with the signing of winger Tom Alngohuro and striker Ben Gelder.

Frickley Athletic new boy Ben Gelder. Picture: Steve Biltcliffe

Alngohuro has signed on a dual registration basis from NPL side Ossett United and is a graduate of Tadcaster’s i2i academy. He also has experience at NCE level, having previously played with Pickering.

Gelder has joined from NCE Division One side Wakefield AFC, having previously made a name for himself as a young striker at NCE Premier level with Hemsworth MW and Goole.

He continued his good goalscoring record at Wakefield before being sidelined with an injury earlier this season. Since returning to fitness, he has struggled for regular game time so has decided to move to the Blues in search of a new challenge.

Glasshoughton Welfare had their game against Worsbrough Bridge Athletic called off and will be aiming to return to action at home to Appleby Frodingham in the NCE Division One this Saturday.