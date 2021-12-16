Frickley Athletic boss Dave Frecklington unhappy with ‘awful’ second half display at Brighouse Town

Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington, unhappy with his team's second half display at Brighouse Town. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

After some excellent displays against some of the top teams in the division – not always with the results they deserved – the Blues were confident they could start to charge up the table, beginning with their trip to play a Brighouse team level on points with them at the start of play.

But they conceded early to give their hosts some encouragement and although level by half-time a poor second half display resulted in a 3-1 defeat.

Manager Frecklington took to Twitter to comment on the match and said: “Awful second half performance.

“Three horrendous goals conceded. Toothless going forward. Never looked like scoring. Bang average at best. That’s it in a nutshell.

“Congratulations to Brighouse on the win. Apologies to all Frickley supporters that travelled.”

Frickley made a poor start when a rash challenge by keeper Josh Chapman right on the edge of the box resulted in a penalty for the hosts, which was put away by Laurence Sorhaindo in the sixth minute.

But they worked their way into the contest and were level on 17 minutes as Nyle Blake’s deep cross was met by Rio Molyneaux who showed fine footwork to work space then followed this with an unstoppable strike into the net.

It remained level to half-time, but in the opening minute of the second half Brighouse went back ahead through Sorhaindo.

This time there was no Blues fightback and they could have conceded more than the one further goal the hosts scored when Sorhaindo completed his hat-trick after Chapman dropped a cross in the 69th minute.