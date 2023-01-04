Frickley Athletic go from derby day delight to disappointment but Hemsworth MW bounce back
What a difference a few days have made for Toolstation NCE Premier rivals Frickley Athletic and Hemsworth MW.
It was bragging rights to Frickley as they came out on top in their local derby with Hemsworth, but the sides met contrasting fortunes when back in action on Monday.
This time it was Wells celebrating after a 2-0 away success at Knaresborough Town while the Blues were licking their wounds following a 4-0 beating at promotion chasing Winterton Rangers.
The festive local derby saw Frickley take revenge for a 2-1 defeat to Hemsworth back in August when the sides had met in their first-ever league game.
This time it was the Blues who took command with first half goals from Lloyd Smith and Josh Haigh putting them two up at the break.
Alhassane Keita netted a third 11 minutes into the second period and Frickley were home and dry for a morale-boosting 3-0 victory – only their second win in 10 matches in all competitions.
However, it was a different story at Winterton when Jack Varley and Josh Walker had the home team two up by the break and they added two more unanswered goals in the second half with Walker going on to complete his hat-trick.
A tricky trip to play seventh-placed Penistone Church awaits Frickley this Saturday.
Hemsworth quickly got over their derby blues as they came back from Knaresborough with a clean sheet and a 2-0 success to maintain their sixth position.
Jock Curran put them ahead after just three minutes and Ben Gelder doubled the lead early in the second half.
Wells now host bottom of the table Yorkshire Amateur this Saturday.