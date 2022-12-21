NCEL round-up: Stunning comeback sees Hemsworth MW end Worksop Town's unbeaten run

A tough game was expected with Worksop flying high in the league above Hemsworth and that was how it looked when the hosts flew into a two-goal lead, but Wells hit back brilliantly to win 3-2.

In the process they ended Worksop’s 11-game winning streak and they will now face Emley in the third round.

Tavonga Kuleya put the Northern Premier League outfit ahead after 11 minutes and Liam Hughes doubled the lead seven minutes later.

Hemsworth MW's Nash Connolly followed up his hat-trick last week with two goals against Worksop Town.

But Hemsworth quickly hit back as Jason Davis’ cross into the box was put away by Nash Connolly.

Further pressure was not rewarded when big shouts for a penalty fell on deaf ears.

Worksop missed two good chances and were made to pay when Connolly’s cut back was met by Ben Gelder who scored on the stroke of half-time.

Davis almost beat the keeper with a strike from distance as Wells started the second half strongly.

They then had to defend a spell of pressure from the hosts, but weathered the storm and went ahead with Connolly’s second goal coming from Cameron Clark’s ball into the box.

Worksop’s chances of hitting back were not helped when they lost a player to the sin-bin and the visitors saw the game out well, almost scoring again late on as Connolly sent Gelder through one-on-one only for the keep to save with his feet.

One last chance fell to the home team, but Charlie Barks made a great clearance.

Hemsworth’s game at Penistone Church that fell foul of the weather last Saturday has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 8.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, have re-signed young striker Jakub Hebda following spells at Belper and Emley.

Hebda was instrumental in Wells’ NCE Premier Division survival last season and will add further firepower to the current attack.

Hemsworth now turn their attention to their festive matches, which start with a short travel for an away game at Frickley Athletic – the first time the two teams have met at the Westfield Lane ground in a league game.

Kick-off is 3pm on Tuesday with Frickley looking for revenge after a 2-1 defeat at Hemsworth’s ground back in August.

Meanwhile, Frickley’s game at Silsden that was called off last Saturday, has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 21.

The Blues are pleased to have been able to extended the loan of Lloyd Smith from Bradford Park Avenue until February 14, 2023.

Smith has been excellent since joining in November, scoring three goals in his first three games and adding firepower to the forward line.

Emley’s postponed game at Golcar United will now take place on Tuesday, March 7.

They will be hoping to return to action to boost their promotion hopes in the NCE Premier on Tuesday when they host Penistone Church (3pm).

Glasshoughton Welfare were unable to stage their scheduled home game with Selby Town in NCE Division One last Saturday because of a frozen pitch and the game will now take place on Tuesday, February 21.

They go into Christmas three points adrift at the bottom of the table and face a tough game away to promotion contenders Horbury Town next Wednesday (7.45pm).

Nostell MW’s home game with Campion that was lost last weekend has now been rearranged for Tuesday, February 14.