Frickley Athletic looking for a physio and set to return to pre-season training

Frickley Athletic are looking for a physiotherapist or sports therapist to join the team ahead of the new season.

By Tony Harber
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 7:00 am

For anyone interesting in taking up the role midweek and Saturday attendance is required.

It is a paid role and a great opportunity to work in a football environment.

Minimum professional qualification for applicants is that you must be a graduate, chartered or a registered member of the Health Professions Council.

Anyone who is interested can get in touch with manager Wayne Benn on 07776 241981.

Frickley, meanwhile, begin pre-season training on Saturday at 12 noon.

This will be an open training session held at the club's Everbuild Stadium, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall.

Any players with experience of steps 4, 5 and 6 looking for a new challenge or any local players who think they have what it takes are welcome to get in touch with Wayne Benn.

Frickley AthleticSouth Elmsall