Frickley Athletic looking for a physio and set to return to pre-season training

For anyone interesting in taking up the role midweek and Saturday attendance is required.

It is a paid role and a great opportunity to work in a football environment.

Minimum professional qualification for applicants is that you must be a graduate, chartered or a registered member of the Health Professions Council.

Frickley Athletic are in need of a new physio ahead of next season.

Anyone who is interested can get in touch with manager Wayne Benn on 07776 241981.

Frickley, meanwhile, begin pre-season training on Saturday at 12 noon.

This will be an open training session held at the club's Everbuild Stadium, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall.