Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington angered by ‘unprofessional’ players

Frickley Athletic boss Dave Frecklington was unhappy with players who arrived late for their latest game.

The Blues matched their high-flying hosts in the first half when unlucky to be one down, but faded after the break as Marske went on to add three more goals.

However, a number of players only arrived just before kick-off time, which angered the management team.

“We gave a good account of ourselves first half, competed well, but missed two or three really good opportunities and it is the story of the season,” said Frickley boss Frecklington.

“In the second half you could tell why they are top of the league – a big, strong really good side.

“But it wasn’t about the performance or the result, it was about some really poor, individual, unprofessional people being late, which is just not acceptable on a Saturday.

“You set your stall out and you get players turning up at half-two, twenty to three. Everybody else got here on time.

“I’ll deal with it behind the scenes.

“We had to adjust the warm-up and it’s just really disappointing.

“To be unprofessional and not turn up on time is just a recipe for disaster.

“When you don’t prepare right you don’t deserve to win. You are up against it, especially when you come to a team that’s going to win the league. These are the best team I’ve seen at this level.

Frecklington continued: “We’re a step four team and they’ve got step two players.

“I look at their teamsheet and there’s probably only one or two changes from when we played them in September – we’ve had 304 changes!

“That consistency you get when you are winning games, everyone’s on contract, that’s why they are top of the league.

“In the second half on a mud heap they really put us to the sword.

“Again I can’t question the lads’ work rate, but we said it before the reason we have only got 17 league goals is we can’t stick the ball in the net.

“We couldn’t score from six yards out and we’ve come away with a blank again.

“Everything that was positive against Stocksbridge was zapped before the game.”

On the bigger picture with where Frickley are at, Frecklington added: “It’s not games against teams like Marske that will decide if we stay up. We have got all the teams in and around us to play.

“There’s going to be some tough sessions coming up and some players will wish they’ve not turned up late and with the attitude they did.”