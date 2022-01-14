Frickley Athletic midfielder moves to rivals Pontefract Collieries

Attacking midfielder Ben Morris has made the switch from Frickley Athletic to Northern Premier East League rivals Pontefract Collieries.

By Mark Berry
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:49 pm
Ben Morris, pictured in action for Matlock Town in their game against Sheffield United.

Morris played for Gainsborough Trinity this season before making the switch to Frickley. He has also had spells at Ilkeston Town and Matlock Town, having come through at Derby County and playing at Barnsley.

Colls hope that Morris will be available for selection ahead of Saturday's trip to Bridlington Town.

