Frickley Athletic players earn praise as 10-man team earns draw

Frickley Athletic earned a valuable point in their relegation fight when they came from behind to draw with Sheffield FC.

After having to play with 10 men for 70 minutes it was a battling effort from the Blues to draw 2-2 with opponents they narrowly lost to four days earlier.

The result left them still in need of at least a couple of wins to escape the drop, but considering the adversity they had to endure again they were pleased enough with their latest point, earned by goals from Rod Orlando-Young and Brad Wells.

“We lost the goalkeeper again, to injury just before the game, and Willo (Mikey Williams) after 20 minutes to a red card so we played 70 minutes with 10 men,” said Frecklington.

“We went 2-1 down, we could easily have caved in, but we stuck at it. To come up with a point I’m pleased with the boys.

“In the end we could have won it. Defensively we were solidly enough, but the front three or four have got to step up now.

“Again late on we got chances, but we missed them. Second half we didn’t make the goalkeeper have a save.”

Frickley face a tough task to bring back points this Saturday when they travel to play play-offs bound Cleethorpes Town.

“They’re flying, Smithy’s done a great job with them,” added Frecklington.”

“He’s got a settled team, which helps, and they’ve really kicked on this year. It will be tough, but hopefully we’ll have a goalkeeper back and Tyreece (Robinson) back.

“We’ve got five big ones left and we’re still in the fight.”

Frickley Athletic are staging an Easter Festival of Sport from Monday, April 11 to 16, 10am to 2pm, suitable for all between 11 and 16.

Minsthorpe Sports & Fitness Centre will be the venue for non-stop sporting activities. Cost is £5 a day, including food and drinks, with free places available for anyone eligible for free school meals.

To reserve a place, email [email protected]Frickley Athletic Community Foundation's walking football sessions are back from this week.

Starting on Thursday, with a 6pm start, the walking football will be played on the hallowed turf of Frickley's Everbuild Wezziecana.

Each session costs £3, which helps to cover the costs and refreshments afterwards.

Any gender, any age, any ability (or no ability whatsoever!), all are welcome. It will be a friendly atmosphere and new faces are welcome to join.