Frickley Athletic start GoFundMe page to support injured player Danny Selwood

Danny is an integral part of the club’s successful Under 23s team, but broke his fibula playing for the Blues against RIASA at Westfield Lane.

He is self employed so he will not be able to work for a few weeks and Frickley are hoping football fans will rally round to support him to make life a little easier for him as he recovers and starts his rehab. The club has started a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/danny-selwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesman said: “He’s a lovely footballer – he’s played in every U23s game this season – but most of all he’s a great lad so if you could spare a couple of quid or a fiver, we would all be very grateful. If you are able to donate larger amounts, that would be amazing. All funds raised will go directly to Danny

Frickley Athletic's Danny Selwood, who suffered a broken leg in a game last week.

“Here is the link to Danny’s fundraising page – please give what you can. We know that times are hard so if you can’t afford to contribute, please share the link with your contacts.”

So far more than 50 fans have responded with £1,320 being raised and Danny has responded, Tweeting: “Unbelievable can’t even get the words together, what a club and all the people around it and anyone who has given a donation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad