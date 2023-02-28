McGuire took over the hot seat at Westfield Lane this week after Wayne Benn resigned following a run of disappointing results in 2023. He will be assisted by Blake Campbell, who is head of scouting and recruitment analyst at Bradford (Park Avenue).

Interim boss Martin Beaumont, meanwhile, took the helm for two tricky away matches, winning 3-0 at Silsden and drawing 2-2 at Handsworth, so the new permanent manager knows he has something to work with at the club as they look to secure their place in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

McGuire is looking forward to taking training for the first time and getting stuck into the task at hand at Frickley.

Patrick McGuire has been appointed as Frickley Athletic's new first team manager.

He said: “Blake and I are delighted to be here at Frickley Athletic. The club has a long term vision for success, centred around the community and youth development, which is exactly the kind of club we wanted to be a part of.

"With Frickley having been higher up the football pyramid in recent years, we want to help the club get back to where it belongs and beyond, whilst creating opportunities for young players to develop and succeed in the game.

“We look forward to working closely with Martin Beaumont and his successful U23 side to continue to strengthen the pathway for talented young players into senior football.

"There are good foundations here within the squad and we are excited to take training and to meet the lads.”

A former professional footballer, McGuire has playing experience at almost every level from EFL League One to the NCE League, including a brief spell with Frickley back in 2010.

He has spent the last five years managing Thackley, where he was a former captain, leading them to the highest points total in the club’s history.

He was able to help stabilise the club and build squads on low budgets to cement their position in the division through times of financial uncertainty, while leading them to a County Cup semi-final (curtailed due to Covid 19) and consecutive League Cup quarter-finals.

McGuire was also captain of the Yorkshire International Team where again he made the step up to become head coach in 2022.

Day to day, he is in football on a full-time basis as the scholarship head coach for the U19s at Bradford (Park Avenue) FC and is having great success developing young players who are now being given opportunities in the first team.

Assistant Campbell, meanwhile, can spot a good player as he works with EFL clubs as an opposition scout.

A former rugby player with international honours, he also managed East FC in Australia, winning the Belgrave Cup, and also has management experience as head coach of New England Academy.

First game in charge for the new management duo is at home to Golcar United this Saturday. The visitors are six places above the Blues, who sit in 17th in the NCE Premier, 10 points above the bottom two.

In club statements Frickley thanked Martin Beaumont for his efforts as interim boss and the previous management team.

They said: “We had a really good response for the job vacancy and after going through every single application, and after an extensive interview process, we are absolutely delighted to announce that Patrick McGuire will be the new first team manager of Frickley Athletic.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to give a huge thank you to Martin Beaumont and Tony Jones for all their help and support.

"Considering everything going on, to get two incredible performances and also win four points in very tough away games, is quite phenomenal.

"We would also like to thank all the players and Sarah for their loyalty, hard work and support. You have shown your true quality, great spirit and real resilience to get two great and much needed results.”

On Benn’s time as manager, the club said: “Firstly, the club would like to express its thanks to Wayne, Andy and Jay for all their hard work and efforts with the first team so far this season.