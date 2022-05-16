Frickley Community Foundation looking for an enthusiastic new co-ordinator

The role involves 25 hours a week work and carries a £19,500 a year salary.

The Foundation is looking for an enthusiastic project co-ordinator to help deliver the Active Through Football programme that aims to increase participation in football related activities in the south east area of the Wakefield district.

The main role will be to make sure the project engages local residents and meets the needs of the people the project aims to reach. It involves delivering community engagement and helping set up new activities, linking volunteers with opportunities and assisting them to access training.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frickley Athletic Foundation is looking for an enthusiastic project co-ordinator to help deliver the Active Through Football programme that aims to increase participation in football related activities in the south east area of the Wakefield district.

Experience of community engagement, community development and working with a range of local community organisations is essential to this role along with an understanding of the barriers people face to being physically active. A knowledge of the the area is also helpful.

To apply, send your CV and a covering letter to [email protected] – closing date is May 31.

Frickley Athletic, meanwhile, have been confirmed for the Northern Counties East Premier Division next season when they will make their debut in the competition alongside Yorkshire Amateur, who have also been relegation from the Northern Premier League.

There will be 20 teams in the division, including local rivals Hemsworth MW and newly promoted teams North Ferriby, Hallam and Golcar United.