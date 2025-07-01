Frickley set to take on Barnsley as well as Sheffield Wednesday

Frickley Athletic manager Tom Claisse is looking forward to seeing his side in action against Football League opposition.

Frickley Athletic have added a second game against Football League opposition to their pre-season schedule as they take on Barnsley next week.

The Blues are already set to match themselves against Championship club Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, July 11 and will now also face League One Barnsley three days earlier.

Kick-off at the Westfield Lane ground next Tuesday is 7.30pm with Frickley hoping for a big crowd to give them a boost going into another season ahead in the NCE Premier Division.

The Barnsley players will be looking to impress new manager Conor Hourihane ahead of their League One campaign as he looks to put together a squad he hopes can put them in promotion contention next term.

The game will also give Frickley supporters a chance to see Tom Claisse’s new side ahead of the new season. The team is taking shape with plenty of familiar and new faces lined up and the manager is excited at prospects going forward.

He said: “Off the field, there has been a lot of hard work improving the infrastructure and making visiting the stadium a better experience for the most important people, the fans. This club is sustainable and the things put in place have ensured this is still the case.

"On the pitch, I can assure you we are moving along nicely. I haven’t stopped since the back end of last season to make this season a more competitive one. I’ve watched umpteen games, had people go and watch them for me and spoke to a lot of players.

"Out of the players I’ve spoken to, some have opted to sign for clubs in the leagues above, which I understand as they want to play as high as they can.

"Some we have been priced out of as there are clubs in this league offering big wages, in some cases wages that lads a couple of leagues above won’t be earning.

"Some don’t think it’s the correct fit. For the latter, I won’t sign anybody that doesn’t want to come and fight for the Frickley shirt and for the correct reasons. Whether we had the best or worst budget in the league, these would still be my principals.

“Training has been tough but enjoyable. We have a friend, who’s ex-Special Forces, putting the lads through their paces alongside our own sessions, so it’s been a good mix. Myself and Lee are big believers in ball work as well so there’s been a lot of that too.”

Claisse added: "My staff have been working tirelessly in planning and preparations for the season ahead. Lee Crooks remains by my side for the season ahead.

"Lewis Binns will also be staying with us in a Player / Coach role, following his long lay off through injury. I will help Binno along the way as his attitude and commitment to myself and this club has been first class.

"The physio department will still be led by Bailey Land, who has worked really hard over the summer to make that side of the house much more professional.

"I’ve also brought in Nick Leadbeater who will be joining the management team as a GK coach / analyst. Nick lives and breathes football and will be a fantastic asset to the staff.”