Fryston AFC celebrate winning Wakefield Sunday League championship

Even with two games remaining the Fryston team cannot be caught at the top of the table and they have been presented with the trophy for winning the league.

Up to this point they have gone unbeaten all season in the league with 12 wins and two draws and a goal difference of plus 56.

Glasshoughton Rangers have completed a highly successful season in Championship Two where they have finished top of the table.

Fryston AFC celebrate winning the Wakefield Sunday League's Premiership One championship.

A record of 15 wins, two draws and just one defeat has seen them take the title by at least seven points.

West End Terriers Sunday are hoping to join them in earning promotion as they can clinch runners-up spot with a victory in their final game of the season.