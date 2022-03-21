Wakefield Sunday League action sees Frickley Colliery (in lilac) taking on Nostell MW Sunday, who ran out 2-0 winners in Premiership One. Picture: Angie Breen

The unbeaten title chasers started on the front foot and the warnings signs were there early on as Corey Davison was unlucky to see his thunderous effort from 25 yards hit the crossbar.

Fryston were clearly in the mood and it was not long before their account was opened. A free-kick saw the ball nodded on by Josh Blackmore and Leo Holbrook steered the ball home.

Nathan Perks was then set free on the right and he unleashed an angled shot that took the home side’s keeper by surprise to nestle into the net.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the good work from Fry meant nothing, though, as James Lister found himself isolated at the back and clever trickery by the Sheps attacker led to him being brought down to bring about a penalty that was dispatched.

Another attack soon followed, but as the Sheps player lined up his shot Jamie Simpson made a great challenge to block. The final effort of the half went to the away side as a cross from Stephen Campbell found Davison. However, he was unable to direct his header on target and the score remained 2-1 at half-time.

Although Sheps started the second half strongly Fryston’s defence was equal to the task to nullify the danger.

Fry then mounted some pressure and a Perks corner was slotted home by Campbell.

Fryston completed their scoring when new signing Liam Hirst and Lee Hudson combined well to set up Holbrook at the back post and he made no mistake, much to the delight of the away supporters.

It was almost five when a rampaging run from Stuart Gordon cut through the Shepherds defence, but he was denied by the keeper.

The Castle Commercial Cleaning Services MOM was Liam McGregor. The Duffy MOM went to Simpson.

Inhouse Property Lettings top 3 were McGregor, Holbrook and Simpson.

Elsewhere in Premiership One there was a 2-0 win for Nostell MW Sunday at Frickley Colliery.

Chequerfield lost their unbeaten record in Premiership Two as they went down 5-1 away to leaders AFC Viaduct.

Kirklands had Amir Heidari on target, but lost 2-1 to Dewsbury Rangers U21s in Premiership Two.

Another 2-1 result saw Westgate Common edged out in their Championship Two contest at St Ignatius, with Victor Thomas netting their only goal.

A costly error 10 minutes from time allowed Stanley United to beat Wakefield Athletic 1-0 to go into the final of the Seymour Memorial Trophy.

Craig Holdsworth scored the only goal of a contest switched to the West Yorkshire Sports & Social complex with the Hospice Run affecting the home venue at Thornes Park.

Stanley, who play in Premiership One, were favourites against opponents who are a tier below, but the semi-final was well contested in front of a healthy number of supporters.

Athletic took the game to United from the outset and almost scored from James Johnson's inswinging corner which saw both Kane Whitaker and Raymond Cheng unable to provide the finish with the goalkeeper saving.

Another chance fell again for Wakefield with the home supporters almost trying to kick the ball into the net themselves as Danny Young swiftly turned and fired an effort which was cleared off the line before a plethora of efforts from Young, James Johnston, Kane Whitaker were all blocked shots before the danger was averted with a long clearance.

Stanley United pressed more as the game progressed and forced the save of the match as George Mitchell denied Paddy Davis from six yards out.

A bombardment of corners followed as Athletic's rearguard of Josh Harrison, Gary Jones, Kane Whitaker and Joe Dack were forced to be alert and work overtime.

Danny Young had the best Wakefield chance in the second half as a ball whipped in by Edrisa Konateh was palmed out by the keeper, but Young was unable to convert the finish with the ball slightly behind him.

It was an error from Athletic that led to Stanley striker Craig Holdsworth scoring the only goal as he latched on to a loose ball to send a low drive into the bottom corner of the net with 10 minutes to go.

The game looked destined to go to extra-time as Kane Whitaker broke through the Stanley defensive cover, running past three players, but he was unable to provide the finishing touch to what would have been an incredible goal as his shot went straight at the United goalkeeper, who held on to secure a final berth and deny the gallant Athletic outfit a chance of their second final.

Mikey Bell man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic was shared by Bubacarr Camara, Whitaler and Jones.

Second half efforts from Devan McIntosh, Lee Watson, Billy Wood and an own goal saw King George OB come out on top 4-0 against a depleted Wakefield Athletic second string in the a Group Two game in the President's Cup round-robin competition.

In the first half chances were at a premium aside from a clear shot on goal when excellent wing play from Hammad Ali set up Kaba Sory five yards out, but he scuffed his shot.

The second half saw King George take the lead with a penalty.

Wakefield started to play football and created plenty of chances but it was the away side that took their opportunity with some ricochet along the way to make it 2-0.

Ali had two chances, first after he went on a dazzling run and just hit over the bar and secondly another where he went past the defender only to hit his shot straight at the keeper,

It was not meant to be for the home side as nothing was going in for them no matter how many chances were creating. The away side exploited Wakefield's makeshift defence as they added two more goals.

They could have added a fifth with another penalty, but Athletic keeper Glenn Hurlstone went the right way to make an excellent save.

Mikey Bell man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic A was shared by James Lewis. Riyadul Islam and Sadeeq Miah.

Despite goals from Jak Kelly and Joe Lord, Horse & Jockey went out of the Premiership One League Cup as they drew 2-2 with Ryhill Open Age then lost 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

Braiden Barry and Harry Wormwell were Ryhill’s scorers.