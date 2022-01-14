Gabriel Mozzini arrives from QPR to take over from Adam Lockwood as first team manager at Wakefield AFC

Adam Lockwood, who has switched from first team manager to sporting director at Wakefield AFC

In this new role Lockwood will co-ordinate off the field activities, including football facilities, develop commercial relationships and establish partnerships with businesses and sporting organisations within the district.

Wakefield AFC chairman Gui Decca said: "We’ve got to know Adam over the past year and came to admire his work ethic and dedication for the club.

"We are confident he will be a great ambassador for WAFC and help us achieve our goals of being a self-sustainable community club.

"We would also like to thank Adam for his contribution to the first team since the club’s inception."

New first team manager is Gabriel Mozzini, who has 12 years of experience as a football coach in Brazil and in the UK and has vast experience in data analytics, sporting performance and video analysis.

He joins from QPR on a full-time basis and will be key to the club's development as they continue to build new processes around football.

In Lockwood's last game in charge Wakefield AFC breezed into the quarter-finals of the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup when they blew away Middleton in a cracking second half display.

After being restricted to one goal in the first half the Wakefield side went to town after the break, adding four more to run out 5-1 winners of the fourth round tie and they will now be at home to Silsden or Rawdon OB in the last eight of the competition.

Wakefield went ahead when a good run and cross from Harley Blankley led to Billy Mole scoring from close range.

Middleton equalised early in the second half, but Red Bates restored the AFC lead after latching onto a great through ball from Jake Morrison.

It was 3-1 when the ball ended up in the net after a crowded corner kick and when Bates was later pulled down in the area Mole stepped up to put away the resulting penalty to make sure of Wakefield’s passage through.

They added one more goal before the finish with Mole tapping in a rebound for his hat-trick after the Middleton kick had saved an initial effort.

Wakefield are back in league action this Saturday when they entertain Ecclesfield Red Rose 1915 at their Featherstone ground (2pm).

Horbury Town are also through to the county quarter-finals after they won 3-1 away to Shelf United and will be away to Wortley or Mount St Mary’s.