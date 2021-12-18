Chickenley v Merlins, 5 October 2003. Tony Cuffe of Chickenley of the Heavy Woollen Gate Alliance takes on the Merlins defence in the County Sunday Cup.

Gallery 3 :Wakefield and District League football in 14 photos

Did you or anyone you know play for the Wakefield and District League in 2000s?

By Jane Chippindale
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 7:28 pm

All pictures taken by Steve Riding.

All pictures taken by Steve Riding.

1. 13 December 2003

Wakefield District League British Oak v Forresters. Tim Goldsmith of British Oak gets a free kick from this dual tackle by Forresters defenders Stuart Ellis and Chris Crawshaw.

2. 27 November 2004

East Ardsley Generals v Ryhill, Wakefield and District League. Mick Daines of East Ardsley Generals clears the ball under pressure from Alistair Burnage.

3. 18 September 2005

Wakefield Athletic v Grey Horse, Wakefield Seymour Cup. Danny Barnes of Wakefield Athletic scores against Grey Horse.

4. 8 October 2006

Ship v Wanderers, Wakefield Sunday League. Steve Hey, right of Ship takes on Bernard Whiteside of Wanderers.

