Did you or anyone you know play for the Wakefield and District League in 2000s?

All pictures taken by Steve Riding.
1. 13 December 2003
Wakefield District League British Oak v Forresters. Tim Goldsmith of British Oak gets a free kick from this dual tackle by Forresters defenders Stuart Ellis and Chris Crawshaw.
2. 27 November 2004
East Ardsley Generals v Ryhill, Wakefield and District League. Mick Daines of East Ardsley Generals clears the ball under pressure from Alistair Burnage.
3. 18 September 2005
Wakefield Athletic v Grey Horse, Wakefield Seymour Cup. Danny Barnes of Wakefield Athletic scores against Grey Horse.
4. 8 October 2006
Ship v Wanderers, Wakefield Sunday League. Steve Hey, right of Ship takes on Bernard Whiteside of Wanderers.