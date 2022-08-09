Gavin Rothery spot on as Pontefract Collieries hit FA Cup trail again

They were without several players and needed goalkeeper Lloyd Allinson to be in top form, but progressed thanks to Gavin Rothery’s penalty after Mikey Dunn had been brought down by the home keeper.

Colls will now travel to play Stockton Town in the next round on August 20.

This Saturday they play their first game of the season in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East when hosting Grimsby Borough (kick-off 3pm). Ponte also travel to Hebburn Town next Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Rothery scored the winner for Pontefract Collieries in the FA Cup tie at Garforth Town.

A late penalty saw Frickley Athletic knocked out of the FA Cup as they lost their extra preliminary round tie 2-1 at Whickham.

Fielding a young team with seven players who had never played in an FA Cup tie before, the Blues put up a good effort and did not deserve to lose.

They were one down at the break after Dale Burrell netted from a corner and looked in danger of going further behind after the break as the hosts were awarded a penalty for handball, but keeper Charlie Preston made a great save.

Richard Collier equalised on 67 minutes, scoring well from an angle after being put through by Alhassane Keita.

Whickham then had a player sent-off for a horror tackle, but came up with a winner five minutes from time when awarded another spot kick.

Preston pulled off another superb save, but the rebound fell kindly for Scott Robson to score.