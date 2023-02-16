Glasshoughton Welfare boost relegation fight hopes with third straight win
Glasshoughton Welfare’s fight to avoid the drop from Division One of the Toolstation NCE League was given another boost when they made it three wins on the spin and three clean sheets.
After back to back 2-0 successes against two of their relegation rivals, Athersley Recreation and Shirebrook Town, it was another solid display that saw Welfare through to a 1-0 victory at Swallownest, who are also in the bottom four.
Harrison Rowley scored the only goal of the game after 75 minutes, but there were plenty of other heroes in a strong defensive effort from a team that not all that long ago let in seven against Beverley Town.
Manager Lee Vigars was delighted with the effort of his players once again.
He said: “Very proud of the boys. Working so hard to get out of the situation we find ourselves in.
"Very tough game, but the lads grafted, dug in and came away with what they deserved in the end.”
Glasshoughton, who remain third from bottom, will be hoping to carry on this dramatic improvement this Saturday when travelling to play fifth from bottom Parkgate, with who they are level on points.
They are also in action next Tuesday in a home game against Selby Town.