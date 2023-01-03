The bottom of the table Toolstation NCE Division One side went from the euphoria of a late winner to beat promotion challengers Horbury Town to the horror of a 7-1 defeat at home to mid-table Beverley Town.

Welfare’s first game of the festive period appeared to have given them a huge morale boost as they travelled to play a Horbury side that has done well since coming into the league this season.

After having no luck in several recent games when performances had been much better than the results Glasshoughton saw their fortune changed as they again more than matched their opponents, but this time had something to show for their efforts.

Glasshoughton Welfare in action in their game against Beverley Town. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Owen Thomas put them ahead on 17 minutes and they remained one ahead at half-time.

Town’s former Glasshoughton striker James Cusworth equalised, but Welfare stuck to their task and Ash Bell came up with a winner deep into stoppage time.

With spirits raised it was onto the Beverley game, but they found themselves three down at half-time with Oliver Baldwin netting twice and Reece Moody also on target.

Matt Cunliffe on the ball for Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Sam Nelson did pull a goal back after the break, but the visitors scored four more with Baldwin completing his hat-trick and Mathew Stafford making it 5-1.

Two late goals by Cameron Connelly rubbed salt into the wound and left Welfare wondering what had happened. They will be looking to bounce back at Ollerton Town this Saturday.