Glasshoughton Welfare set to kick off against neighbours Pontefract Collieries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​After winning their fight to stay in the NCE League with a fantastic late season turnaround in form Glasshoughton Welfare are on with their preparations for another campaign.

The Leeds Road club have announced their pre-season fixtures that they hope will get them ready for a big start to the 2024-25 campaign.

They open with the annual derby game against Pontefract Collieries, with the game taking place at Glasshoughton on Saturday, July 6, kick-off 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welfare are then away to Golcar United the following Tuesday (7.45pm) before another home game against Hornsea Town on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).

Glasshoughton Welfare in action last season. Picture: Rob Hare

Goole are visitors to the Leeds Road ground on Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm) before a further home game against Rufforth United on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

Welfare will be up against 22 other teams in the NCE Division One next term and will face new competition from promoted sides Appleby Frodingham, from the Lincolnshire League; Club Thorne Colliery, from the Humber Premier League; Dearne & District, from the Central Midlands Alliance League; Ilkley Town, from the North West Counties League; Shelley, from the North West Counties League; and South Leeds (formerly Middleton), from the Yorkshire Amateur League.