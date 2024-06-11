Glasshoughton Welfare set to kick off against neighbours Pontefract Collieries
The Leeds Road club have announced their pre-season fixtures that they hope will get them ready for a big start to the 2024-25 campaign.
They open with the annual derby game against Pontefract Collieries, with the game taking place at Glasshoughton on Saturday, July 6, kick-off 3pm.
Welfare are then away to Golcar United the following Tuesday (7.45pm) before another home game against Hornsea Town on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).
Goole are visitors to the Leeds Road ground on Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm) before a further home game against Rufforth United on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).
Welfare will be up against 22 other teams in the NCE Division One next term and will face new competition from promoted sides Appleby Frodingham, from the Lincolnshire League; Club Thorne Colliery, from the Humber Premier League; Dearne & District, from the Central Midlands Alliance League; Ilkley Town, from the North West Counties League; Shelley, from the North West Counties League; and South Leeds (formerly Middleton), from the Yorkshire Amateur League.
Maltby Main have been relegated from the NCE Premier and still in Division One from last season are Armthorpe Welfare, Athersley Recreation, Brigg Town, Dronfield Town, Harrogate Railway Athletic, Horbury Town, Louth Town, Nostell MW, Selby Town, Swallownest, Wakefield AFC, Wombwell Town, Worsbrough Bridge Athletic and Yorkshire Amateur.