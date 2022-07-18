Glasshoughton Welfare's match against Pontefract Collieries postponed due to extreme heat and more football fixtures off

The match was due to be played at Glasshoughton's Lee Johnston Signage Stadium tomorrow night, but in order to protect players and fans' health it has now been postponed.

The two neighbouring teams arrange a pre-season match against each other with the winners taking home the Bill Cook Memorial Trophy.

With the match off this year Colls have quickly moved to play another game on Wednesday evening - when temperatures are expected to be much lower - as they will host Albion Sports at The Hunters Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasshoughton Welfare's scheduled match against Pontefract Collieries is one of a number of matches postponed this week because of the extreme heat.

They are building towards the start of the season proper, which begins on Saturday, August 13, with a home game against Grimsby Borough.

Glasshoughton's season in the NCE Division One starts two weeks earlier when they will open against newly promoted Wakefield AFC, who play their home games at Featherstone Rovers' ground.

Frickley Athletic, also in the NCE League, are another team to announce a postponement this week with their scheduled friendly away to Athersley Rec being moved from Tuesday to Wednesday evening. It will now kick-off at 7.15pm and will be played on Athersley's second pitch.

Hemsworth MW's game against South Kirkby, due to be played on Wednesday, has now been cancelled, leaving them with one final friendly at home to Worsbrough BFC on Saturday.