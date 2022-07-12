Promoted Horbury Town sign two ahead of big first season in NCE League

Town earned promotion after finishing as runners-up in the West Yorkshire League’s Premier Division in the 2021-22 campaign and passing the suitable ground regulations to gain entry to the higher league.

And they are now eagerly getting themselves ready for a big test ahead alongside fellow newcomer to the league Wakefield AFC.

The club has retained many of the players from last season and have added two newcomers – goalkeeper Elliott Lightowler and striker Sam Awty, who have both played at NCE level before.

The Horbury Town team that clinched promotion to the NCE League for the 2022-23 season. Picture: Steve Riding

Both played in Town’s first warm-up game when they fielded four trialists in the starting 11 and lost 1-0 to Swallownest in a Yorkshire Trophy match.

Joe Penn, James Wilson, Luke Playford, Jake Kelly, Joe Booth, Ewan Broadbent, Saif Akbar and Finn Ellis have committed to the club for the season ahead. Darren Barnes remains as manager with assistant Matthew Mosalski, but the coaching team has been strengthened with the appointment of former Hunslet Club boss Glenn Thornton as first team coach.