Goalkeeper Aleks Petrovic is double winner at Ossett United’s awards night

Aleks Petrovic won two of Osett United's player of the year awards.

There was an air of positivity as Ossett United players, management, officials and supporters gathered for the club’s end of season presentation night.

The Ingfield club were able to look back on a season that started poorly before an incredible turnaround in form brought about after James Walshaw took over as manager.

United end up in mid-table respectability after flirting with relegation for much of the campaign and being rock bottom three months in.

Performances lifted to the extent that the Ossett team became one of the hardest in the NPL East to beat in the second half of the season and they enjoyed some fine results against the best sides in the division.

The first award of the presentation night was the board player of the year, which went to Josh Askew.

Players’ player of the year was Aleks Petrovic who also took home the supporters player of the year award, named in honour of fan Gary Widdop who was sadly lost just over three years ago. His partner, Tracey, was on hand to give out the award which was won, with over 90% of the supporters votes by the impressive goalkeeper.

Manager Walshaw reviewed the season just past and gave some insight into his thinking ahead of the 2025/26 season.

When looking back at the campaign just finished his choice for player of the year was captain Josh Burns.

Goal of the season went to Eddie Church for his spectacular strike against Bishop Auckland.

The club person award recognises those who have done their bit to make the club that little bit better and this year it went to Dawn Rogers whose tireless work in the cafe has seen it receive a five star hygiene rating.

Volunteer of the year was won by dedicated duo Wayne and Simon Hudson, who have missed less than a handful of men’s and women’s games since the club was established in 2018 as well as spending countless hours at Ingfield away from matches completing whatever jobs are required.